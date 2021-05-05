Knoy Plans Exit

NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO "THE EXCHANGE" host LAURA KNOY has announced that she will leave the station after 25 years, with her final day on the show set for JUNE 10th. KNOY plans to continue to host community events for NHPR but will take time to complete her first novel, "Hide and Go Seek," and teach fitness at the CONCORD YMCA.

“After the conclusion of our NEW HAMPSHIRE primary coverage in FEBRUARY 2020, I thought then about perhaps stepping away from the host chair. Although creating and hosting a talk show was a dream come true - after 25 years, I wanted to see what else I could do. But then the pandemic hit and I just did not feel it was the appropriate time to leave,” said KNOY. “Our team was producing live daily shows about an unprecedented topic -- a global pandemic. We were giving the audience both the vital information they needed and a vital space to process intense emotions. There was no way I was going to step down at that moment. In addition, we had an enormous national election to cover in the fall. Now, though, feels like the right time. I leave with gratitude, with thanks, and with the utmost respect for my talented, committed team and for the mission of NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO and all who support our mission. I will miss our listeners, and the contributions and kind gestures they have made over the years; THE EXCHANGE is built on listener feedback and the relationship we have with our audience. But I’m looking forward to turning my attention to some new projects and longtime interests and seeing what the future holds next.”

“LAURA KNOY has connected the people of NEW HAMPSHIRE to one another, to their elected leaders and to the most interesting and knowledgeable experts on an encyclopedic array of subjects for 25 years,” said NHPR Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER. “NHPR’s audience has trusted LAURA to be fair, thorough, respectful -- and always prepared. We’re all sad that she won’t be on the radio every morning and glad that she will remain associated with NHPR as she pursues her passions. We’re excited, too, at the prospect of finding our next great host and building on the foundation of serious journalism and deep engagement that LAURA helped establish.”

“LAURA has been a terrific contributor not only to NHPR, but to the broader ideals of public media through additional service earlier in her career at WAMU and at NPR in Washington, D.C.,” said PD and "THE EXCHANGE" Exec. Producer MICHAEL BRINDLEY. “LAURA will be much missed with her audience, her team at THE EXCHANGE, all of our staff, and with NHPR supporters throughout NEW HAMPSHIRE. But THE EXCHANGE will remain rooted in its longtime mission of surfacing important conversations with a NEW HAMPSHIRE perspective -- an indispensable listening post whenever the news touches people’s lives.”

The station is seeking a new Exec. Producer for the show, who will lead the search for a new host.

