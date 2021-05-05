Audible Deal

AUDIBLE has inked TREEFORT MEDIA to a multi-project, first-look development and production deal for original scripted audio series. Three series have been been given a green light, with the first, "KILLING HOLLYWOOD: THE COTTON CLUB MURDER," ready for a MAY 27th debut.

“We’re thrilled to kick off this robust collaboration with TREEFORT MEDIA, a formidable producer of supremely entertaining audio content,” said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of US Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. “AUDIBLE listeners have an insatiable appetite for dynamic, high quality scripted audio and we can’t wait to serve them up with these compelling new series to start -- and then even more to come.”

“Our TREEFORT MEDIA team feels incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Audible in exploring the creative possibilities of premium scripted audio,” said TREEFORT MEDIA CEO KELLY GARNER. “We couldn’t be prouder of our current slate -- it’s ambitious, diverse, and bolstered by extraordinary writing and top-tier talent. We can’t wait for these projects to be out in the world.”

The three greenlit projects are "KILLING HOLLYWOOD: THE COTTON CLUB MURDER," starring JULIETTE LEWIS, RAINN WILSON, and CHRISTIAN SLATER, based on a true crime story, written by DANIEL THOMSEN and JEFFERY BAKER, and produced with THE KOMACK COMPANY; "FISHPRIEST," with ETHAN HAWKE as a bounty hunter in THE BRONX circa 1993, created and written by MIKE BATISTICK; and "MORIARTY," a reimagining of SHERLOCK HOLMES' nemesis as an innocent, framed man, with DOMINIC MONAGHAN in the title role and CHARLES KINDINGER writing.

TREEFORT has previously produced podcasts with iHEARTMEDIA, the LOS ANGELES TIMES, SPOTIFY, and SONY PICTURES TELEVISION.

