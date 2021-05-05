New Ad Sales Platform

iHEARTMEDIA is launching a programmatic marketplace for podcast advertising. The "Private Marketplace" will offer ads across the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK using technology developed by its recently-acquired VOXNEST. The platform offers targeting by category, geolocation, and psychographics.



“We acquired VOXNEST last FALL with the plan to be able to provide podcast advertisers with additional targetable inventory at scale by allowing the effective and efficient monetization across an entire range of podcast inventory. VOXNEST connects all of the fragmented platforms that exist in podcasting -- the launch of this Private Marketplace is a huge milestone in the podcast industry and advances these capabilities to buyers,” said Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies BRIAN KAMINSKY. “Our podcasts attract some of the most engaged and passionate podcast listeners in the world and now advertisers will have massive scale and highly specific targeting at their fingertips, to reach these hundreds of millions of listeners who are now consuming podcasts.”

« see more Net News