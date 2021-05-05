Bay Area Legends Huey Lewis, Laurie Roberts And Greg Kihn

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Rock Radio personality LAURIE ROBERTS passed away on TUESDAY morning MAY 4th due to health complications. ROBERTS spent over thirty years on the air and in programming legendary BAY AREA stations KOME, KSJO and KUFX (K-FOX) in SAN JOSE and was inducted into the BAY AREA RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2011.

ROBERTS most recently was OM and did middays for STEPHENS MEDIA AAA KPIG/MONTEREY, CA while she resided in the SANTA CRUZ mountains. During her time at KUFX, ROBERTS did segments and features that raised over $200,000 for local charities that helped to support local musicians and music in schools.

At the end of each of her radio shows, ROBERTS signed off saying "putting another one on the shelf for LEFTY." LEFTY was the late MIKEL (HUNTER) HERRINGTON, a former KMET/LOS ANGELES radio legend that was her PD at KOME/SAN JOSE, and had such a profound impact on ROBERTS' fun and creative style on the air, that she dedicated each show to him.

ROBERTS' former KOME/SAN JOSE colleague DON WEST told ALL ACCESS, "A memorial service is pending. There may be something small, and I don’t have details yet. A number of us are meeting on the 15th for a get together anyway. We'll raise a toast to LAURIE BOB!"

