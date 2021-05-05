Flohr

Major label veteran JESSE FLOHR has joined NASHVILLE-based VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP as Dir./Marketing. FLORH most recently worked at INTERSCOPE RECORDS until his departure in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/3), and brings two decades of music industry and major record label experience to the VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP team.

"JESSE is a wonderful addition to our expanding team at VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP,” said founding partner RON ZAMBER. “He brings domain expertise, exceptional business intelligence, and a terrific work ethic, which fits in perfectly with our ecosystem. Our team and our artists are very fortunate to have JESSE at VISIONARY.”

“I’m honored to join the incredibly talented team here at VISIONARY," said FLOHR. "They’ve signed an immensely talented roster of artists, and I’m excited to help bring their projects to life. I’m also looking forward to beginning this new chapter of my career here in NASHVILLE.”

