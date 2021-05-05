Van Weezer Album Out May 7th

iHEARTRADIO will celebrate the release of WEEZER's fifteenth studio album, Van Weezer, out this FRIDAY, MAY 7th with a virtual event that evening from the iHEARTRADIO THEATER LOS ANGELES, hosted by Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES PM Driver BOOKER. The iHEARTRADIO ALBUM RELEASE PARTY FOR WEEZER will feature an intimate performance and an exclusive interview.

The event will stream on LIVEXLIVE and broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA’s Alternative and select Rock radio stations at 8p local time.

