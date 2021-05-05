New Blog 'Radio: You Need New Decor'

Pres. of INTERGR8 RESEARCH, MATT BAILEY has published part two in a three-part blog series on future proofing your radio station. The new entry is “Radio: You Need New Décor”. It's all about Imaging your station. According to the report, "Music is changing. BILLIE EILISH and OLIVIA RODRIGO are bringing a more intimate sound. They call it "Bedroom Pop" minimalism. It’s a style geared more towards headphone listening than blasting on dance floors. It speaks with listeners one on one, not en masse. But sadly, the sound of what’s between the hits isn’t keeping up with the hits. It’s not the first-time radio has needed a fashion makeover.

The key takeaways from the report are identified:

•Radio imaging isn’t keeping up with changing music styles, often making what’s between the songs feel out of sync and out of touch

•Convey your brand in an authentic voice, with less effects and filters

•Use language listeners actually use

To read the full blog click HERE.

« see more Net News