Southern CALIFORNIA Country radio veteran GINNY HARMAN joins EL DORADO BROADCASTERS KATJ (KAT COUNTRY 100.7)/VICTOR VALLEY, CA for middays. Her shift includes an hourlong “The ‘90s At Noon” daily feature. Both the station and HARMAN shared the news on FACEBOOK earlier this week.

HARMAN most recently was morning co-host and traffic reporter at then-ENTERCOM Country KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE, CA until that company’s layoffs last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/14/20). Before that, she spent seven years at MT. WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY)/LOS ANGELES, where she hosted evenings, and then afternoons.

“I [listened] to GINNY when she was on the air in PHOENIX and later on KFRG,” said EL DORADO BROADCASTERS VP/Programming MARK MITCHELL “When we had the opportunity to bring in someone of her caliber for KATJ-FM, there was no hesitation.”

“This is a good time for us to expand our staff, while others are looking at contracting,” added company EVP CHRIS FLEMING. “Everything we see from the audience is a desire for connectable, relatable on air personalities, and Ms. HARMAN fits that bill.”

