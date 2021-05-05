Quiet

No new station sale applications appeared in the FCC database as of mid-afternoon (ET) WEDNESDAY (5/5).

Applying for STAs were CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC (WNML-A/KNOXVILLE, TN, reduced power at night due to damage to the ground system) and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KNDW/WILLISTON, ND, reduced power due to an antenna issue).

iHEARTMEDIA's CAPSTAR TX LIMITED PARTNERSHIP has turned in the license for Sports KVET-A (AM 1300 THE ZONE)/AUSTIN. The FCC database, in a note appended to an application for a license modification, says that the station's license was terminated by request via an email from counsel on TUESDAY (5/4). THE ZONE's programming continues to air on FM translator K276EL fed by KVET-FM-HD2.

And SINCLAIR TELECABLE (COMMONWEALTH BROADCASTING, LLC) has closed on the sale of its SONOMA COUNTY, CA cluster, Regional Mexican KXTS (EXITOS 98.7)/GEYSERVILLE, CA; Triple A KRSH (95.9 THE KRUSH)/HEALDSBURG, CA; Alternative KSXY (THE 101)/FORESTVILLE, CA; and Spanish Hits KSXY-HD2-K238AF (LATINO 95.5)/SANTA ROSA, CA, plus the LMA with JYA BROADCASTING for Adult Hits KNOB (96.7 BOB FM)/HEALDSBURG, to RAVI POTHARLANKA'S B.C. RADIO LLC is $3.3 million and 85% of the seller's accounts receivable as of the closing.

