New format

URE WORD BROADCASTING has flipped KHMH/LUTESVILLE-CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO from Southern Gospel to Christian Country as “POSITIVE COUNTRY 104.1,” with the new call letters KCGK.

The programming is a mix of Christian music and Country songs with a spiritual bent. A sampled hour this afternoon (5/5) included such titles as TOMMY BRANDT’s “Nuff Said,” BLAKE SHELTON’s “God Gave Me You,” DIAMOND RIO’s “The Reason,” GORDON MOTE’s “Sweet Forgiveness,” ASHLEY McBRYDE’s “Bible and a .44,” THOMAS RHETT’S “Almost,” BRANDON HEATH’s “Love Does,” TENILLE TOWNES’ “Where Are You,” ZACH WILLIAMS’ “There Was Jesus (Feat. DOLLY PARTON),” and JERROD NIEMANN’s “God Made A Woman.”

C.J. CRUZE, afternoon host at Christian sister station KHIS, handles mornings at KCGK. The station’s web site is here.

