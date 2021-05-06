Dreamstage CEO Thomas Hesse

Livestreaming platform DREAMSTAGE announced WEDNESDAY (5/5) global audio streaming service DEEZER will invest substantial funding to speed up the company's growth and expand operations. DEEZER’s investment will help accelerate the roll-out of DREAMSTAGE’s product, expand its range of content, and grow market share. The companies will also look at new opportunities for how music fans can benefit from DREAMSTAGE’s live streaming capabilities.

DEEZER has a vibrant global subscriber base, state-of-the-art technology, and one of the largest catalogs in the industry. The companies will work closely together to find synergies and opportunities for co-promotion. This means that music fans will have more ways than ever to engage and support the artists they love. DEEZER and DREAMSTAGE are also closely aligned in their support of both local and international artists and genres across the world.

DREAMSTAGE CEO THOMAS HESSE said, “DREAMSTAGE is rapidly developing as a leading premium player in the thriving streaming concert business, creating unique moments for artists and fans to connect across the globe. We are excited to join forces with Deezer who share our vision to innovate and capture this massive new opportunity. Together, we will nurture and propagate the emerging Live Music Video format, and help artists grow and delight virtual audiences everywhere. We are thrilled and honored to transform live music for the long term with DEEZER as a visionary entrepreneurial partner."

DEEZER CEO HANS-HOLGER ALBRECHT added, “DREAMSTAGE is the best live music platform on the market today. It’s well placed to become the ultimate online music destination for both fans and artists. Music fans can finally enjoy an authentic concert experience that is more than just a video call. DREAMSTAGE and DEEZER share a vision of supporting talent across a wide variety of genres. Live shows provide musicians with crucial revenue opportunities during these challenging times. This aligns closely with our mission to connect artists with their fans through our Originals projects, recorded sessions and editorial content."

« see more Net News