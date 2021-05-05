Travis

CLAY TRAVIS and SAVAGE VENTURES are selling the OUTKICK sports media platform to FOX CORPORATION for an undisclosed price. TRAVIS, host of FOX SPORTS RADIO's morning "OUTKICK THE COVERAGE WITH CLAY TRAVIS," has been operating the OUTKICK website, video platform, and podcast network alongside his work for FOX SPORTS. The brand will operate independently under FOX ownership with TRAVIS as President and SAVAGE VENTURES continuing to maintain an operational role.

FOX Exec. Chairman/CEO LACHLAN MURDOCH said, "As FOX further diversifies our growing digital portfolio and broadens our position in the sports wagering ecosystem, there could be no better acquisition than OUTKICK. CLAY and his team have quickly made OUTKICK a content powerhouse with a very large, loyal and engaged audience. We expect the synergies presented across FOX's existing portfolio of assets will turbocharge this exciting business."

TRAVIS added, "OUTKICK has grown out of my passion for producing bold, well-informed, and entertaining content about sports, current events and, more recently, sports wagering. With the power of FOX behind us, we look forward to maintaining OUTKICK's unwavering commitment to that mission, as well as further accelerating the growth of our audience, and continued leadership in the sports wagering affiliate category."

