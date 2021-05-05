-
Two More Radio Licensees Agree To Settle Public File Violations By Consent Decree With FCC
May 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Two more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.
MAJOR BROADCASTING CORPORATION (WYGO/MADISONVILLE, TN) and RANDALL W. SLIGER (WLAR-A and WJSQ/ATHENS, TN) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; The agreements, as with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.