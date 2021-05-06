'New Show Checklist' In This Week's 'Consultant Tips'

Veteran Radio Consultant RANDY LANE offers guidance with unleashing a new show into your market. "In this time of unprecedented change, COVID has been brutal on new shows as most people have been seeking the comfort of familiarity and nostalgia. For most of us, mornings are the most routine time of day for all of us, and change can be unsettling, so carefully crafting a strategy is the key to debuting a successful show."

Check out RANDY's "New Show Check List" in this week's "Consultant Tips."

