Jeff Zito Back In Action At WRXK

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Active Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK)/FORT MYERS, FL has named JEFF ZITO their new PD replacing JOHN LARSON who left the company in DECEMBER. ZITO, who will continue as APD/Afternoons for BEASLEY Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK)/TAMPA, has spent over 20 years in the FORT MEYERS market as PD/On-Air at WRXK and former crosstown Rocker WXNX.

In addition, MARIJA PUIDAK is the new WRXK midday host and Programming Coordinator. She's been doing weekends for WRXK since NOVEMBER 2020, following her departure from doing mornings at crosstown Active Rock WXNX after the station flipped to Country (NET NEWS 10/9/20).

