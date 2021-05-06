Jam In The Van

ROLLING STONE and BOONE'S BOURBON will present singer-songwriter TYLER BOONE at JAM IN THE VAN in LOS ANGELES, with support acts DYLAN CHAMBERS and BAYWUD on JUNE 5th.

Blues rocker TYLER BOONE and the DOUBLE GOLD award-winning BOONE'S BOURBON have been sponsoring the JAM IN THE VAN venue that features such comedians as BILL BURR, SARAH SILVERMAN, CRAIG ROBINSON, JEREMY PIVEN, TREVER WALLACE and ANDREW SANTINO, among others.

Tickets include all inclusive drinks and cannabis.

TYLER BOONE's recent album "Live From HOLLYWOOD," which was recorded live at 3RD ENCORE STUDIOS (INFINITY STUDIOS) was premiered on ROLLING STONE magazine with a mention of JAM IN THE BAND,, BOONE'S BOURBON and TYLER'S label ARTIST FORMULA.

