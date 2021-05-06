Skid Roadie Is Hanging It Up

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY, MO, afternoon personality SKID ROADIE has announced his retirement after 23 years on KCFX, and 42 years overall, 41 of those in KANSAS CITY. He will retire at the end of MAY.

ROADIE said “For nearly four decades, KANSAS CITY has been a great place to work, live, and raise a family. Who would’ve thought hiding here in a middle-sized market in the middle of AMERICA in the middle of the afternoon would be the key to my longevity and stability in the radio industry? Rock and Roll has kept me young at heart, and matching company 401k money has made it possible for a 61-year-old to perform this final and early ‘mic drop.' Thanks to all those people in and out of the business who made it possible - especially my high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, TERRI. I will now take the advice of every program director I have ever worked for: STFU and let the music play!”

KCFX PD DAVE HILL said, “What an exceptional talent and a fantastic career. You will be missed SKID; good luck, enjoy life….as I know you will.”

KCFX morning host SLACKER said, “A true example of a radio legend. I've been proud to know SKID for 30 years as more than a co-worker, but a friend... one I owe a lot of my own radio success to. And the only person I know to retire from radio... quitter!”

Prior to joining KCFX in 1998, ROADIE rocked on-air at Classic Rock KYYS (KY-102)/KANSAS CITY starting in 1982. He's been named "On-Air Personality of the Year" three times by KANSAS CITY MEDIA PROFESSIONALS, and in 2003, was honored by the KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS as "Large Market Personality of the Year," followed by THE MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION DJ Award in 2008.

