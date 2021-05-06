Sturken & Rogers

PRIMARY WAVE has acquired the publishing catalog of songwriters and producers CARL STURKEN and EVAN ROGERS, who discovered RIHANNA.

The “multi million dollar deal” will also see the publisher obtain a share in the duo’s master royalty income stream across RIHANNA’s first seven albums.

The deal encompasses master income for some of her biggest hits including "We Found Love," "Umbrella,"

Don’t Stop The Music," "Disturbia," "Stay," "Rude Boy" and "What’s My Name."

The deal also includes the duo’s share of publishing on RIHANNA’s award-winning single "Shut Up And Drive," as well as her debut single and worldwide smash hit, "Pon De Replay."

That single was also one of three songs included on her demo tape sent to record labels, ultimately landing her a contract with DEF JAM.

STURKEN and ROGERS’ music publishing catalog also includes some of their biggest hits across their decades in music which includes over 20 Top 40 hits and 12 Top 5 hits.

They have written, co-written and produced songs for some of the biggest names in music, selling more than 70 million albums around the world.

Said the pair, “We feel that PRIMARY WAVE will be fantastic caretakers of our catalog and will keep our songs alive for generations to come.”

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC President JUSTIN SHUKAT commented, “STURKEN and ROGERS' career spans decades of creating top hits and when they discovered and signed RIHANNA in 2005 it solidified their place in pop music history as she has proven be one of the world’s biggest stars. We are proud and excited to acquire this incredible catalog of works.”

Added PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC Sr. Director A&R And Catalog Acquisition, “From our first call, we knew EVAN and CARL would be a perfect fit for PRIMARY WAVE. Their legacy of discovering and nurturing world-class talent like RIHANNA is the reason why so many of us go into this business and we are beyond excited to help share their story and music.”

