Q1 Results

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC first quarter 2021 revenues increased 2.5% (1.3% on a constant currency basis, and 2.3% on an organic basis) year-to-year to $863 million, with the Audience Measurement segment up 2.8% to $632 million and the Outcomes & Content segment up 1.8% to $231 million. Net income from continuing operations increased 89% to $106 million (29 cents/share); Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to $388 million. The company's MARCH 5th sale of its Global Connect business for $2.4 billion fell in the quarter; that business was classified as "discontinued operations" for reporting purposes.

CEO DAVID KENNY said, "We delivered a solid first quarter, as our teams executed incredibly well. We closed on the sale of Global Connect in March and are now singularly focused as the global essential data, measurement, and analytics provider for the entire media ecosystem. We are investing in our future and we are well-positioned to drive new growth from new solutions across all of our end markets globally. In particular, we are pleased with the advances we've made in Audience Measurement, Outcomes and GRACENOTE Content Services. We are executing as planned and we are increasing key elements of our 2021 guidance."

The Company is updating full year 2021 guidance to predict total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 2-3%, organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 3.5-4.5%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.25-42.5%, Adjusted EBITDA of $1,470-1,490 million, Adjusted earnings per share of $1.47-1.58, and free cash flow of $595-645 million.

« see more Net News