Erika Jay

STEEL CITY MEDIA Hot AC WLTJ (Q92.9)/PITTSBURGH has a new midday talent, as ERIKA JAY slides into the 10a-3p slot coming from mornings at crosstown FOREVER MEDIA Country WOGI.

“I am so excited to join STEEL CITY MEDIA and become part of the on-air talent,” said JAY. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the world of pop music and be a part of everything Q92.9 FM.

« see more Net News