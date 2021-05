Coldplay’s Chris Martin And Jonny Buckland Hang Out

COLDPLAY’s CHRIS MARTIN and JONNY BUCKLAND will guest host AMERICAN TOP 40 this weekend, MAY 8th and 9th.

The duo will discuss the making of their new single “Higher Power,” which will be released MAY 7th, and also preview COLDPLAY’s MAY 9th debut performance of “Higher Power” on the MOTHER’S DAY episode of ABC’s AMERICAN IDOL.

« see more Net News