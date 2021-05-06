Joyce

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WGOW-F (TALK RADIO! 102.3)/CHATTANOOGA "THE MORNING PRESS" co-host BRIAN JOYCE is opening a new nightclub in the space formerly occupied by the SONGBIRDS GUITAR MUSEUM, reports crosstown NBC affiliate WRCB-TV.

JOYCE did not disclose the name of the new venue but told the TV station that the club will open in late SUMMER or early FALL, and will not occupy the upstairs perfomance venue, which the SONGIRDS FOUNDATION intends to operate starting in SEPTEMBER. SONGBIRDS closed the museum space during the pandemic.

