Partnership

BEGGARS GROUP, along with BEN TURNER and SIMON ASTALL of EARWORM MUSIC, have formed a new partnership that creates COLOURBOX MUSIC. The new music supervision, licensing, and composition company will be based in LONDON and LOS ANGELES, specializing in music for Film, TV, Advertising, and Gaming. This venture will launch a joint publishing venture focused around writers in custom composition and scoring; and work closely with the BEGGARS GROUP (4AD, MATADOR, ROUGH TRADE, XL RECORDINGS, and YOUNG), its licensing teams, and the BEGGARS MUSIC publishing arm.

In a joint statement from TURNER and ASTALL, “We wanted to create a much broader offering for our clients around our work in Film, TV, and Advertising and are excited to partner with the BEGGARS GROUP - one of the world’s most respected and valued independent music companies. We’ve really enjoyed the process of collaborating with them in the past, and we are very aligned on a new company which will act independently of BEGGARS but has access to their catalog, composers, and artists to create new opportunities in this creative landscape.”

BEGGARS GROUP CEO PAUL REDDING said, “As our artists and songwriters have become increasingly involved in projects across film, television, advertising, and video games, music supervision has been something we have been exploring for a while now. When BEN and SIMON approached us to develop a new company that was much more than a traditional supervision company, it was an easy decision. They have a proven track record, and it became immediately clear that their talent would integrate brilliantly with our record and publishing companies to deliver new opportunities for our artists and writers alongside developing an exciting new part to our global business.”

Ben Turner and Simon Astall have worked with many film directors, ANDREA ARNOLD, BAZ LUHRMANN, DANNY BOYLE, and DAVID LYNCH. They have also supervised Film & TV projects for A24 FILMS "American Honey," HBO "Big Little Lies," "S2", and "Run," NETFLIX "White Lines," and FX "Trust."

« see more Net News