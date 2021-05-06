Winners Announced

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2021 RTDNA Regional EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for excellence in electronic journalism.

“The regional RTDNA EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA Chairwoman ANDREA STAHLMAN. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”

“Local journalists across the country guided Americans through a pandemic, ongoing racial reckoning and a fraught election cycle, despite facing unprecedented operational challenges and an astonishing number of physical attacks during 2020,” said RTDNA Executive Director/COO DAN SHELLEY. “The persistence of the regional MURROW AWARD winners we recognize today is a testament to these journalists’ commitment to their First Amendment duty.”

Radio winners:

Region 1 ( ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: LANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Variety KLCC/EUGENE, OR

Breaking News Coverage: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, "Health District Abruptly Cancels Meeting After Protesters Show Up To Board Members' Homes"

Continuing Coverage: BETHEL BROADCASTING News-Talk KYUK-A-Variety KYUK-F/BETHEL, AL, "A Tale Of Miraculous Rescue, Young Heroes, And A Mother’s Belief In Her Boys"

Digital: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, "Expressive IDAHO 2020"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, "IDAHO Transgender Athlete Ban Bill Bucks Growing Trend Of Inclusion"

Excellence in Sound: KLCC, "Volunteers scoured LANE COUNTY for Homeless Residents. Here’s what it’s like"

Excellence in Video: KLCC, "Caesar the No Drama Llama Takes Edge off Volatile 2020"

Excellence in Writing: KLCC, BRIAN BULL

Feature Reporting: KLCC, "Local Restauranteurs Expand & Launch Despite Pandemic"

Hard News: JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO/MEDFORD, OR, "In The Wake Of The Wildfires, Some Children Are Suffering From Extreme Stress And Anxiety"

Investigative Reporting: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, "Growing Pains: An Out-Of-The-Box Solution To Rising Property Taxes In ADA COUNTY"

News Series: KYUK, "Starting Over: The Trials And Triumphs Of Building A New Village"

Newscast: ALASKA PUBLIC MEDIA, "ALASKA NEWS NIGHTLY, DECEMBER 2, 2020"

Podcast: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, "WANNA KNOW IDAHO Explores Our Community's Curiosity"

Sports Reporting: KYUK, "CHEFORNAK Boys And Girls Both Win LKSD District Basketball Championship To Go To State"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: FRIENDS OF 88.5 FM Jazz-Blues-News-Talk KNKX/TACOMA-SEATTLE

Breaking News Coverage: SINCLAIR News KOMO-A-F/SEATTLE, JEFF POHJOLA and KELLY BLEYER, "SEATTLE Riots"

Continuing Coverage: OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING (OPB), "The pandemic's economic fallout in OREGON"

Digital: UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW/SEATTLE

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: KUOW, "Rooted in Liberation"

Excellence in Innovation: KNKX, "TAKE THE MIC"

Excellence in Sound: OPB, "Battle Hymns: From Founders To Today, Protest Music Is American Music"

Excellence in Video: OPB, "Indigenous Spirituality Inside OREGON Prisons"

Excellence in Writing: OPB, "PORTLAND’s Violin Vigil For ELIJAH MCCLAIN"

Feature Reporting: NORTHWEST NEWS NETWORK, "Matriarch of NORTHWEST apple industry passes away at age 194"

Hard News: KOMO, CHARLIE HARGER, "Anger and Anguish: JACOB BLAKE's Family Reacts"

Investigative Reporting: KNIX, "Death Investigation in WASHINGTON"

News Documentary: KNKX, "TRANSMISSION Episode 19: The Unpaid"

News Series: KUOW, "School Abuse"

Newscast: KOMO, "THE KOMO MORNING NEWS WITH MANDA FACTOR AND GREGG HERSHOLT"

Podcast: KNKX, TRANSMISSION

Region 2 (CALIFORNIA, HAWAII, NEVADA)

Small Market Radio

Breaking News Coverage: CAL STATE MONTEREY BAY News-Talk KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE, CA, "UC SANTA CRUZ Grad Students Take Strike To Next Level"

Continuing Coverage: KAZU, "Four Major Wildfires Engulf CALIFORNIA’s Central Coast"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA Variety KUNR/RENO, NOTICIERO MÓVIL, and THIS IS RENO, bilingual pandemic coverage

Excellence in Sound: HAWAII PUBLIC RADIO, "From SOUTH AMERICA to HAWAII Without A Single Health Check"

Excellence in Writing: WHITE ASH BROADCASTING News-Talk KVPR (VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO)/FRESNO, "'Eureka Moment' In Valley Fever Case Paves Way For New Research, Treatment Options"

Feature Reporting: KVPR, "From Puppy Pads To Medical Masks: How A ‘SHARK TANK’ Entrepreneur Is Helping FRESNO Hospitals"

Hard News: KUNR, "TRUMP Energizes Base, Attacks Democrats During NEVADA Campaign Stop"

Investigative Reporting: HAWAII PUBLIC RADIO, "HAWAII Lawmaker Spent Years Obstructing Vaping Regulation While Receiving Thousands From Big Tobacco"

News Documentary: KVPR, "'Eureka Moment' In VALLEY Fever Case Paves Way For New Research, Treatment Options"

News Series: HAWAII PUBLIC RADIO, "Unsheltered in HONOLULU 2020"

Sports Reporting: KUNR, "When Black Athletes Perform In White Cities, The Locker Room Is Their Safe Space"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: AUDACY News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO, "GEORGE FLOYD Protests"

Continuing Coverage: KCBS-F, "Coronavirus: CALIFORNIA In Crisis"

Digital: CAPRADIO/SACRAMENTO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO, "Sold Out: Rethinking Housing in AMERICA"

Excellence in Innovation: KQED, "THE VOICEBOT CHRONICLES"

Excellence in Sound: KQED, "NEW YEAR'S DAY Music That Hasn't Been Heard in 500 Years"

Excellence in Video: KCBS-F, "COVID-19: Crisis in the CENTRAL VALLEY"

Excellence in Writing: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/LOS ANGELES and LAist, "It's So Much Worse Than Before.' Dread And Despair Haunt Nurses Inside LA's ICUs"

Feature Reporting: KQED, "For HIV Survivors, Pandemic Is Sad Reminder of Early Days of AIDS"

Hard News: MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU/RENO, "The Clock Winds Down On The WEST's Nuclear Downwinders"

Investigative Reporting: KQED, "Older and Overlooked"

News Documentary: KPCC, "Stuck: Inside CALIFORNIA's Housing Crisis"

News Series: KCBS-F, "COVID-19: Crisis in the CENTRAL VALLEY"

Newscast: KNX, "KNX MORNING NEWS WITH DICK HELTON & VICKY MOORE"

Podcast: KCBS-F, "KCBS RADIO: IN DEPTH"

Region 3 (ARIZONA, COLORADO, NEW MEXICO, UTAH, WYOMING)

Small Market Radio

Continuing Coverage: ARIZONA PUBLIC MEDIA/TUCSON, "QUITOBAQUITO Protests"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO, "Reconstruction Of Chinese History A Work In Progress"

Excellence in Sound: SAN MIGUEL EDUCATION FUND Variety KOTO/TELLURIDE, CO, "Bluegrass Roots"

Feature Reporting: WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO, "LANDER's One Shot Antelope Hunt Faces Mounting Pressure To 'Re-Write The Script'"

Hard News: COMMUNITY RADIO FOR NORTHERN COLORADO News-Talk KUNC/GREELEY, CO, "In COLORADO, A Big Prison And A Small Rural Community Share A Coronavirus Outbreak"

Investigative Reporting: KUNC, "COLORADO Is Paying For Journalist Getaways To Increase State Tourism, Raising Ethics Concerns"

News Series KUNC, ASPEN JOURNALISM, and THE NEVADA INDEPENDENT, "Cash Flows: How Investors Are Banking On the WEST’s Water Scarcity"

Podcast: WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO, "THE SMALL TOWN DRAG QUEEN"

Large Market Radio

Breaking News Coverage: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "CPR NEWS coverage of the East Troublesome fire"

Continuing Coverage: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "CPR NEWS coverage of health inequities in the pandemic and coronavirus vaccine rollout in COLORADO"

Digital: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, CPR NEWS ONLINE

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: RIO SALADO COLLEGE Variety KJZZ/PHOENIX, "Mexicans of African descent fight for recognition in MEXICO"

Excellence in Sound: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "A COLORADO Spruce’s Journey To Becoming The US CAPITOL Christmas Tree"

Excellence in Writing: KJZZ, NICHOLAS GERBIS

Feature Reporting: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "Black And Latino Officers Bring Their Own Experiences With Racism To The Job"

Hard News: KJZZ, "Schools South Of The Border: Some Sonoran Students, Families Struggle For Education Amid The Pandemic"

Investigative Reporting: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO,"Shots Fired: An Investigation Into Police Shootings"

News Documentary: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "THE LONG LONELY LAKE"

News Series: BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, "A Costly Cure"

Newscast: BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX, "ARIZONA'S EVENING NEWS- MARCH 30, 2020"

Podcast: KSL, "HOPE IN DARKNESS: THE JOSH HOLT STORY"

Sports Reporting: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "The NUGGETS Are Making It OK To Feel Good Again"

Region 4 (MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

Breaking News Coverage: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFGO-A-F-K231CV/FARGO, "FARGO Riot"

Continuing Coverage: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "BLACK HILLS Logging Debate"

Excellence in Video: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "DAKOTA LIFE: Cabins in the Hills"

Excellence in Writing: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "'He Didn't Deserve To Die' State COVID Policy Remains As Disease Surges"

Feature Reporting: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Retirees Find Companionship Through Speed Dating"

Hard News: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING "Two States, Different Paths: VERMONT Keeps Virus Low While Rivaling SD's Economy"

Investigative Reporting: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "From Never Again To Again: Politics Trump Environmental Concerns About MOUNT RUSHMORE Fireworks"

Podcast: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "SDPB News Podcast: Dec 17"

Sports Reporting: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Driving Towards Success"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS

Breaking News Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE Variety WUWM/MILWAUKEE, "Police Brutality Protest"

Continuing Coverage: WCCO, "GEORGE FLOYD's Death, Protests and Riots"

Digital: WUWM

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WUWM, the MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL, MILWAUKEE PBS, MILWAUKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY, "LISTEN MKE"

Excellence in Sound: GOOD KARMA BRODCASTING News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE, "Protests in KENOSHA"

Excellence in Writing: WUWM, "Writing Compilation -- Climate Resilience & Filling Food Gap"

Feature Reporting: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, "The Search for the Synthesizers Behind the 'ALL THINGS CONSIDERED' Theme"

Hard News: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO "She Wrote A Pandemic Preparedness Plan In 2006. Now, She's A Leader Of WISCONSIN's COVID-19 Response"

Investigative Reporting: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO and WISCONSIN WATCH, "Costly Care"

News Series: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, "COVID-19 Obit Series"

Newscast: MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO, "MPR NEWS Newscast MAY 29, 2020"

Sports Reporting: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, "KENOSHA Baseball Bubble Brings Slice of 'Normal' Back To SUMMER"

Region 5 (IOWA, KANSAS, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: WESTERN IOWA TECH News-Talk-Classical KWIT-KOJI (SIOUXLAND PUBLIC MEDIA)/SIOUX CITY, IA

Continuing Coverage: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES, "CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA destruction after 140 MPH wind storm"

Digital: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI News-Talk KBIA/COLUMBIA, MO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: KBIA, "YOU DON'T SAY"

Excellence in Innovation: NET/LINCOLN, NE, "Remote Learning In Remote NEBRASKA"

Excellence in Sound: NET, "High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic"

Excellence in Writing: KWIT-KOJI, SHEILA BRUMMER

Feature Reporting: NET, "Pandemic Is The Only Thing That Can Slow This Piano Man"

Hard News: KBIA, "Shifting Guidance And Information Prompts Fear Among Workers At TRIUMPH Plant"

News Documentary: NET, "Remote Learning In Remote NEBRASKA"

News Series: KBIA, "YOU DON'T SAY"

Newscast: AUDACY News-Talk KNSS-A-F/WICHITA, "7am News with STEVE and TED"

Podcast: KBIA. "THE OBVIOUS QUESTION: WHAT'S WRONG WITH YOU?"

Sports Reporting: NET, "High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS

Breaking News Coverage: KMOX, "Community Center Shooting"

Continuing Coverage: IOWA PUBLIC RADIO, "Devastating Derecho Hits IOWA"

Digital: ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, "One Ballot’s Journey: How Absentee And Mail-In Ballots Are Counted In MISSOURI"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, "'Be The Change': One Man's Journey From Protester To Police Officer"

Excellence in Innovation: KMOX, Virtual Consumer Editor

Excellence in Sound: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY News-Talk-Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY, "A Look Back At Three Weeks Of BLACK LIVES MATTER Protests In KANSAS CITY"

Excellence in Writing: KCUR, "A Sarcastic Poker Player And Food Bank Volunteer: Family Remember A Kansas Citian Lost To COVID-19"

Feature Reporting: ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, "Family, Officers Mourn The Rev. CARL SMITH, Who Taught Others How To Cope With Death"

Hard News: KCUR, "A Kansan's $50k Medical Bill Shows That You Don't Always Owe What You're Charged"

News Documentary: KCUR, "Climate Change in KANSAS CITY"

News Series: KCUR, "KANSAS CITY Remembers"

Newscast: KMOX, "TOTAL INFORMATION AM 7a. 3/18/20"

Podcast: ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO and KAISER HEALTH NEWS, "WHERE IT HURTS, Season One: 'No Mercy'"

Region 6 (OKLAHOMA, TEXAS)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO

Continuing Coverage: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "Renaming MIDLAND's ROBERT E. LEE HIGH SCHOOL"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO

Excellence in Innovation: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO

Excellence in Sound: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "Quiet And Loud: How The Pandemic Has Changed The Sounds Of WEST TEXAS"

Excellence in Writing: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "To Dust It's Returning, But Historic Adobe Church May Soon Get A Second Life"

Feature Reporting: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "Marfans Ordered Chicks During the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now They’re Home."

Hard News: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "In WEST TEXAS, Knowing Your Address Can Be The Difference Between Life And Death"

News Documentary: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT EL PASO News-Talk KTEP/EL PASO. "Resilient EL PASO Remembers"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA/DALLAS

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS, "Protests against the death of GEORGE FLOYD and police brutality"

Continuing Coverage: KERA, "SHINGLE MOUNTAIN"

Digital: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO/SAN ANTONIO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: TEXAS STANDARD, "Overlooked No More: How Asian Texans Shape The State"

Excellence in Innovation: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO and THE TEXAS NEWSROOM, “There Are Millions of Latino Voters -- But No 'Latino Vote'”

Excellence in Sound: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN, "COVID Bear Hunt"

Excellence in Video: KERA, "A Quinceañera Shares How The Pandemic Changed Her Big Day"

Excellence in Writing: KERA, "Grieving From A Distance: Remembering A Dad Lost To COVID-19"

Feature Reporting: KUT, "The Godfather of Clubbing"

Hard News: KUT, "AUSTIN Protest Stories"

Investigative Reporting: HOUSTON PUBLIC MEDIA, "New Evidence Emerges One Year After Deadly BAYTOWN Police Shooting"

News Documentary: TEXAS STANDARD, "Ofrenda: A Decimation Of People, A Celebration Of Life"

News Series: KERA, "The Asylum Trap: Stories From Migrants Forced To Wait In MEXICO While Seeking Asylum"

Newscast: KRLD, "KRLD 8pm News"

Podcast: KUT, "PAUSE/PLAY"

Sports Reporting: KERA, "Rodeos Take A Toll On Athletes; These Doctors Offer Free Care To Keep Them Healthy"

Region 7 (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, MICHIGAN, OHIO)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: WNIN TRI-STATE PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. News-Talk-Classical WNIN/EVANSVILLE, IN

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS News-Talk-Classical WILL-F (ILLINOIS PUBLIC MEDIA)IURBANA, IL, "UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS COVID-19 Testing"

Digital: WILL, "ILLINOIS NEWSROOM"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WNIN, "La lucha después de la nube de polvo (The fight after the dust cloud)"

Excellence in Innovation: WNIN, "COVID Between the Coasts"

Excellence in Sound: WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz WMUK/KALAMAZOO, MI, "Shutdown Produces Two Very Different Musical Projects"

Excellence in Video: KENT STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Classical WKSU/KENT, OJ, "What You Need to Know to Vote by Absentee Ballot in 2020"

Excellence in Writing: WNIN, "COVID Between the Coasts"

Feature Reporting: CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Classical-Jazz WCMU-F/MOUNT PLEASANT, MI, "SANFORD Residents Hope for Federal Aid after Devastating Flood"

Hard News: WILL and HARVEST PUBLIC MEDIA, "No Wiggle Room"

Investigative Reporting: UNIVERSITY OF INDIANA Classical-Jazz-News-Talk WFIU-PBS affiliate WTIU-TV/BLOOMINGTON, IN, "INDIANA's Contact Tracing Plans Are Failing"

News Series: WKSU, "Reduce Reuse Refocus"

Newscast: WNIN, "MORNING EDITION Newscast DEC. 17, 2020"

Podcast: WNIN, "La lucha después de la nube de polvo (The fight after the dust cloud)"

Sports Reporting: WNIN, "COVID Casts Long Shadow Over Sports Scholarships"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO

Breaking News Coverage: MICHIGAN RADIO, "MIDLAND floods after dams give way"

Continuing Coverage: METROPOLITAN INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk WFYI/INDIANAPOLIS, "SIDE EFFECTS: The Pandemic's Impact Inside INDIANA Prisons"

Digital: CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, "COVID-19 Coverage"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WDET/DETROIT, "Reasonable and Necessary? The Night DETROIT Police Justified Violence"

Excellence in Innovation: WDET and DOCUMENTING DETROIT, "COVID Diaries"

Excellence in Sound: IDEASTREAM/CLEVELAND, "Postcards From The Pandemic: 'Floor Girl' Encounters The Unknown"

Excellence in Writing: WBEZ and CITY BUREAU, "How The Green Line, A Pink House And 12 Cents Changed How I See My City"

Feature Reporting: MICHIGAN RADIO, "An unplanned march. An unlikely leader. And, for one night at least, a peaceful resolution."

Hard News: WDET, "Hey, Why Are You Still Out? Fear And Duty Collide For Concerned Detroiters"

Investigative Reporting: MICHIGAN RADIO, "'It's still not right.' An investigation into LAKESIDE ACADEMY"

News Documentary: CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA, "Starting College Behind"

News Series: MICHIGAN RADIO, "Chronicling COVID in MICHIGAN"

Newscast: WBBM

Podcast: WBEZ, "MOTIVE Season 3"

Sports Reporting: INDIANA PUBLIC BROADCASTING NEWS, "Businesses Around SPEEDWAY Feel The Impact Of An INDY 500 Without Spectators"

Region 8 (KENTUCKY, N. CAROLINA, S. CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, W. VIRGINIA)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFPL/LOUISVILLE

Breaking News Coverage: WFPL. "Amid Protests, Law Enforcement Kills DAVID MCATEE"

Continuing Coverage: WFPL. "Protests Over Police Killing of BREONNA TAYLOR"

Digital: WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP. News-Talk WCHS-A-W243DR/CHARLESTON, METRONEWS

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WKMS/MURRAY, KY, "A Blackface Photo Resurfaces, And A KENTUCKY Town Confronts Its Racial Trauma"

Excellence in Innovation: WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Breaking Bread, Talking Politics"

Excellence in Sound: WFPL, "LOUISVILLE Metro Council Approves Ban On No-Knock Warrants"

Excellence in Video: WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.VA. Apple Farmers Struggle"

Feature Reporting: WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Did WEST VIRGINIA Inspire 'Country Roads?' 50 Years Later, Here's What We Know"

Investigative Reporting: WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING and OHIO VALLEY RESOURCE, "Coal Baron Who Fought Against Black Lung Benefits for Miners Seeks Them for Himself"

News Documentary: WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING. "Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis"

News Series: UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY Triple A WUKY/LEXINGTON, KY, "Keeping The Faith"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY News-Talk WFDD/WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Breaking News Coverage: NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WPLN-A-F/NASHVILLE, "SUPER TUESDAY Tornado Coverage"

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC (NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO)/CHAPEL HILL-RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC, "Protests for Racial Justice"

Digital: WUNC

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WPLN, "Breaking Points"

Excellence in Innovation: WUNC, Election coverage

Excellence in Sound: WPLN, "At NASHVILLE’s ‘Super Bowl Of Turkey Calling,’ The Goal Is Recruiting New Hunters"

Excellence in Writing: WPLN, MERIBAH KNIGHT

Feature Reporting: WUNC, "THE USS DORIS MILLER"

Hard News: WPLN, "A NASHVILLE COVID Death Shows Many Uninsured Patients Don’t Know Their Care Should Be Free"

Investigative Reporting: WPLN, "NASHVILLE Officer Facing Murder Didn’t Pull Gun During Earlier Foot Chase. He Was Criticized."

News Documentary: SOUTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO, "A Tale of Two Citizens Review Boards Upstate"

News Series: WUNC, "Calling For Change"

Newscast: WPLN, "SUPER TUESDAY Tornado Coverage, MARCH 3, 2020, 1:04 p.m."

Podcast: WUNC, "EMBODIED"

Sports Reporting: WUNC, "Seasons Cut Short"



Region 9 (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, AL

Continuing Coverage: WBHM, "The Pandemic Rages Through ALABAMA"

Excellence in Sound: WBHM, "Through The Intercom, Nursing Home Employee Sings To Residents"

Feature Reporting: ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO, "Challenges for ALABAMA's Seafood industry, ten years after the BP spill"

Hard News: WBHM, "City Leaders Approve Budget Despite Concerns About Library System"

News Documentary: ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO, "Oil and Water: 10 Years Later"

News Series: ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO "Pain perists 10 years after the BP oil spill"

Large Market Radio

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS, "Hurricane Zeta"

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS Variety WWNO/NEW ORLEANS and PUBLIC RADIO, INC. News-Talk WRKF/BATON ROUGE, "Hurricane Laura Aftermath In Southeast LOUISIANA"

Digital: MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Survivors remember the shootings at JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY"

Feature Reporting: MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "College grads prepare for virtual ceremonies during coronavirus pandemic"

Hard News: MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Nursing Homes Close Doors During Coronavirus Pandemic"

Newscast: WWL

Podcast: WWNO-WRKF, "Have I Had My Last Good Oyster?"

Region 10 (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT )

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING CO. AC WATD-F/MARSHFIELD, MA

Breaking News Coverage: WATD, "BRAINTREE Shooting"

Continuing Coverage: MAINE PUBLIC RADIO, "MAINE Industries Adapt To The COVID-19 Pandemic"

Digital: NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO (NHPR)

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WCAI (CAI/GBH)/CAPE COD, "Covering Race and Systemic Racism on CAPE COD, the Islands, and the South Coast"

Excellence in Innovation: VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO, "But Why Live Broadcasts For At-Home Learning"

Excellence in Sound: NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, MA, "Officers Take A Knee To End Tense Protest In NORTHAMPTON, MASS."

Excellence in Writing: WCAI, "Restoration: One Veteran's Search for Forgiveness"

Feature Reporting: VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO, "Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms"

Hard News: NHPR, "Clients, Staff Say Major N.H. Addiction Treatment Center Mishandled COVID Outbreak"

Investigative Reporting: NHPR. "N.H. Towns Pay Millions To Settle Claims Against Police; Details Often Hidden From Public"

News Documentary: NHPR, "MASSACHUSETTS V. EPA"

News Series: MAINE PUBLIC RADIO, "Deep Dive: Coronavirus"

Newscast: WATD, "Mid-Day Report"

Podcast: VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO, "BRAVE LITTLE STATE"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH)/BOSTON

Breaking News Coverage: THE PUBLIC'S RADIO/PROVIDENCE, "PROVIDENCE erupts in night of mayhem, 65 people arrested"

Continuing Coverage: iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON, Coronavirus Coverage

Digital: BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WGBH (GBH NEWS CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING), "The Color of Public Money"

Excellence in Innovation: WBUR and EL PLANETA, “MASS. Election Prep”

Excellence in Sound: WGBH, "Respiratory Therapist Gives COVID-19 Patients Their Breath Back"

Excellence in Video: CONNECTICUT PUBLIC, "Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School"

Excellence in Writing: WBUR, “ADRIAN MA’s Life In Pandemic Stories”

Feature Reporting: THE PUBLIC'S RADIO, "She fought to keep COVID-19 out of her nursing home. Then, she got sick."

Hard News: WBUR, “As COVID-19 Cases Mount In CHELSEA, City Leaders Cry For Help”

Investigative Reporting: WGBH, "Parole In MASSACHUSETTS: Free To Go, But Not To Leave"

News Documentary: WBUR, "ON POINT: What the President Knew"

News Series: WBUR, "Dying On The Sheriff's Watch"

Newscast: WBZ, "WBZ Newscast 7am - MARCH 26, 2020"

Podcast: THE PUBLIC'S RADIO, "MOSAIC" - Season 2, Episode 7: "TAVARES"

Sports Reporting: WGBH, "As Winter Sports Resume, Parents And Schools Face A Painful Choice"

Region 11 (NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, PENNSYLVANIA)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: AUDACY News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO

Breaking News Coverage: WBEN, "Elderly Protester Shoved and Injured by BUFFALO Police"

Continuing Coverage: WITF INC. News-Talk WITF/HARRISBURG, PA, "Election 2020: Battleground PENNSYLVANIA"

Digital: WBEN

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO/CANTON, NY, "A reckoning on race in rural NEW YORK"

Excellence in Sound: WITF, "Keys on the Move"

Excellence in Video: WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk WXXI-A-Classical WXXI-F/ROCHESTER, "BLM arrests inside ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT Public Safety Building"

Excellence in Writing: WITF, "Voices from HARRISBURG’s shutdown protest-turned GOP rally"

Feature Reporting: WXXI, "HIGHLAND PARK is final resting place for hundreds of unidentified remains"

Hard News: WITF, "A Family's Sorrow and Questions Unanswered"

Investigative Reporting: WITF, "She's Breaking Down"

News Series: WITF, "She's Breaking Down"

Newscast: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, "NEW JERSEY'S FIRST NEWS"

Podcast: WAMC News-Talk WAMC (NORTHEAST PUBLIC RADIO)/ALBANY, NEW YORK STATE MUSEUM, and ARCHIVIST MEDIA, "A NEW YORK MINUTE IN HISTORY"

Sports Reporting: NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO, "Fastest Known Time"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI/PHILADELPHIA. "Unrest Erupts Across PHILADELPHIA"

Continuing Coverage: AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK, "The Pandemic"

Digital: WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA, "Election 2020 Explainers"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: KYW, "Witness to Change: A FLASHPOINT Special"

Excellence in Innovation: NEW YORK PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK and YR MEDIA, "18-to-29 Now: Young AMERICA Speaks Up"

Excellence in Sound: KYW, "Gone Cold: The Boy in the Box"

Excellence in Writing: KYW, "What happened to Publicker Jane Doe?"

Feature Reporting: WHYY, "Fast food fight: The story of a protest you never saw, and the Black employees who made it happen"

Hard News: WHYY, "One woman’s mission to make sure everyone carries Narcan — including drug dealers"

News Documentary: KYW, "Witness to Change: A FLASHPOINT Special"

News Series: WHYY, "The 2020 election through the eyes of Pa. voters"

Newscast: AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK, "THE AFTERNOON ROUNDUP MARCH 3, 2020 3:30pm"

Podcast: WESA, "LAND & POWER"

Region 12 (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, VIRGINIA)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, VA

Breaking News Coverage: FOREVER MEDIA News-Talk WDEL-A-F/WILMINGTON, DE, "WILMINGTON Riot"

Continuing Coverage: WVTF, "RICHMOND's Summer of Reckoning"

Digital: VIRGINIA PUBLIC MEDIA/RICHMOND, "Safer at Home: Evicted in a Pandemic"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: VIRGINIA PUBLIC MEDIA, "Disproportionate Impact of COVID-19"

Excellence in Sound: WVTF, "JAMES RIVER Postcard"

Feature Reporting: WVTF, ALBERT HASH

Hard News: WVTF, "FENTRESS Released"

News Documentary: VIRGINIA PUBLIC MEDIA. "COUNTING SHEEP"

News Series: VIRGINIA PUBLIC MEDIA and WVTF, "How COVID-19 Spread, and Was Contained, at Two Nursing Homes"

Newscast: WVTF, "RADIO IQ Newscast June 1, 2020"

Podcast: VIRGINIA PUBLIC MEDIA, "RESETTLED"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON

Breaking News Coverage: HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, "Northwest BALTIMORE Row Home Explosion"

Continuing Coverage: YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORP. News-Talk-Jazz WYPR/BALTIMORE, "MARYLAND Agencies Grapple With COVID-19 Outbreaks"

Digital: WTOP

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Jazz-News-Talk WEAA/BALTIMORE, "Not Again!: BALTIMORE Uprising 2.0"

Excellence in Writing: WBAL, JOSH SPIEGEL Commentary

Feature Reporting: AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON, "D.C.’s HAPPY STAN Remembered For His Philosophy Of Optimism"

Hard News: WYPR, "MARYLAND Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go"

Investigative Reporting: WAMU and DCist, "Whisper Networks Long Warned Women About A Prominent Local Journalist. Now, They’re Going Public"

News Series: WAMU, "Portraits From A Pandemic"

Newscast: WTOP, JUNE 1, 2020 6:30 PM

Podcast: WTOP, "COLORS"

Sports Reporting: WAMU, "Remembering NEGRO LEAGUES Legend MAMIE 'PEANUT' JOHNSON"

Region 13 (FLORIDA, GEORGIA, PUERTO RICO, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS)

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA News-Talk WUFT/GAINESVILLE, FL

Continuing Coverage: FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WFSU-Classical WFSQ/TALLAHASSEE, FL, "PANAMA CITY GOP Attorney Alleges Voter Fraud, Then Attempts It"

Digital: WUFT, "At The Finish Line"

Excellence in Innovation: FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY News-Talk WGCU/FORT MYERS, NAPLES DAILY NEWS, and FORT MYERS NEWS PRESS, "Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall Series"

Excellence in Video: WFSU, "Environmental Group Will Use Nature To Fight Coastal Erosion Along Highway 98"

Feature Reporting: WGCU, "Black Cattle Rancher Family to be Honored in IMMOKALEE"

Hard News: WFSU, "What We've Learned About Events Prior To The Death Of TONY MCDADE"

News Documentary: WUFT, "Four Days, Five Murders"

News Series: WFSU, HEALTH NEWS FLORIDA, and USC-ANNENBERG CENTER FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM, "Committed: How and Why Children Became The Fastest Growing Group Under FLORIDA's Baker Act"

Newscast: WUFT, 11-04-2020

Podcast: WUFT, "FOUR DAYS, FIVE MURDERS"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI

Breaking News Coverage: COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA, "ATLANTA Unrest"

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA News-Talk WUSF/TAMPA, Election 2020 Coverage

Digital: COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 AUGUSTA Riot"

Excellence in Innovation: WUSF, "The State We're In"

Excellence in Sound: WLRN, "Unmute Yourself! Public Comment Pushing Through The Pandemic"

Excellence in Writing: ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA, "With Big New Park, ATLANTA Protects A Forest With A Long History"

Feature Reporting: WABE, "Amid Debates About Memorials, Advocates Push To Remember ATLANTA’s Forced Laborers"

Hard News: WABE. "A Weekend Of Outrage, ATLANTA’s Police Department Shaken Over Shooting Death Of RAYSHARD BROOKS"

Investigative Reporting: WLRN, "How The MIAMI-DADE State Attorney's Office Has Used A Shadowy Charity Fund In Criminal Cases"

News Documentary: WLRN, "MIAMI And County School Board Destroyed A Black Community To Build A Whites Only School"

News Series: WSB, "Coronavirus: Where GEORGIA Stands"

Newscast: WABE

Podcast: GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING and THE BITTER SOUTHERNER, "THE BITTER SOUTHERNER PODCAST: Can the South Be Redeemed?"

Sports Reporting: WSB, "Olympic Trials in ATLANTA"

Region 14 (INTERNATIONAL)

Small Market Radio

News Documentary: SIREN RADIO, LINCOLN, LINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND, "US Presidential Reflective 2021"

Newscast: ROGERS News CKGL-A (570 NEWS)/KITCHENER, ON, JUNE 3, 2020 6p newscast

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: ROGERS News CFTR-A (680 NEWS)/TORONTO

Breaking News Coverage: CBC, "COVID-19: ONTARIO declares state of emergency"

Continuing Coverage: BELL MEDIA News-Talk CFRB-A (NEWSTALK 1010)/TORONTO, "Mai Tais and Lies: How ROD PHILLIPS became the poster boy for COVD Entitlement"

Digital: ROGERS News CKWX-A (NEWS 1130)/VANCOUVER and CITYNEWS VANCOUVER

Feature Reporting: CFRB, "Kitchen Party Comfort: After the shooting, how NOVA SCOTIA mourned online with song"

News Documentary: CFRB, "GORDON LIGHTFOOT SOLO"

News Series: CFRB, "The Kids Are Not Okay: The Covid effect on post secondary students"

Newscast: CKWX, MARCH 16th, 2020 Noon News

