The winners of the 2021 MARYLAND PODCAST AWARDS have been announced, with "THE LOUD WOMEN'S CLUB" taking home three honors and "HARFORD COUNTY LIVING" winning two, including Podcast of the Year. The winners were revealed on an episode of "THE DUCKPIN PODCAST" on WEDNESDAY (5/6).

The winners of the inaugural awards included:

Podcast of the Year: HARFORD COUNTY LIVING

Best New Podcast: THE LOUD WOMEN'S CLUB

Host of the Year: RICH BENNETT, HARFORD COUNTY LIVING

Best News Podcast: EYE ON ANNAPOLIS DAILY NEWS BRIEF

Best Lifestyle Podcast: THE LOUD WOMEN'S CLUB

Best Entertainment Podcast: THE LOUD WOMEN'S CLUB

Best Interview Podcast: LAWYERS ON THE ROCKS

Best Sports Podcast: DRUNKARD UNITED FOOTBALL SHOW

Best Produced Podcast: LAWYERS ON THE ROCKS

