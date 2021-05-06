-
Winners Of 2021 Maryland Podcast Awards Revealed
May 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM (PT)
The winners of the 2021 MARYLAND PODCAST AWARDS have been announced, with "THE LOUD WOMEN'S CLUB" taking home three honors and "HARFORD COUNTY LIVING" winning two, including Podcast of the Year. The winners were revealed on an episode of "THE DUCKPIN PODCAST" on WEDNESDAY (5/6).
The winners of the inaugural awards included:
Podcast of the Year: HARFORD COUNTY LIVING
Best New Podcast: THE LOUD WOMEN'S CLUB
Host of the Year: RICH BENNETT, HARFORD COUNTY LIVING
Best News Podcast: EYE ON ANNAPOLIS DAILY NEWS BRIEF
Best Lifestyle Podcast: THE LOUD WOMEN'S CLUB
Best Entertainment Podcast: THE LOUD WOMEN'S CLUB
Best Interview Podcast: LAWYERS ON THE ROCKS
Best Sports Podcast: DRUNKARD UNITED FOOTBALL SHOW
Best Produced Podcast: LAWYERS ON THE ROCKS