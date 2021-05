Abrams

AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA Anchor/Reporter/Editor MARK ABRAMS has announced his retirement after almost 24 years with the station.

ABRAMS began his career at WHUM-A/READING, PA and worked as a reporter, columnist, and editor at the READING EAGLE and READING TIMES before returning to radio as a weekend anchor at WPEN-A and WIP-A/PHILADELPHIA.

