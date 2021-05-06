-
HARDY, Cody Johnson To Headline Lynchburg Music Fest
May 6, 2021 at 12:52 PM (PT)
After moving the dates to JULY 8th-10th, the LYNCHBURG MUSIC FEST in LYNCHBURG, TN has now revealed that its headliners will be Country stars BIG LOUD RECORDS’ HARDY (7/9) and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN’s CODY JOHNSON (7/10). Additional artists have yet to be announced.
The multi-stage festival debuted in 2019, featuring Country and Bluegrass music. The 2020 version took place at a new location last OCTOBER, with headliners JUSTIN MOORE, KIP MOORE and JOSH TURNER, and special guest LEE BRICE.
Ticket information for the 2021 event is here.