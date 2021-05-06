Jane O'Malia Staszak (Facebook)

JANE O’MALIA STASZAK has revealed plans to depart her position as BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’s PITTSBURGH-based Dir./Northeast Promotion effective FRIDAY, JUNE 11th. She joined the label in her current role in 2012 (NET NEWS 11/19/12). Prior to that, she spent more than 15 years as an on-air personality, radio Promotions Dir. (including at RUBBER CITY RADIO WQMX/AKRON and then CBS RADIO WDSY/PITTSBURGH), and Dir./Northeast Promotion at NINE NORTH RECORDS.

No word yet on her successor. Reach STASZAK here.

« see more Net News