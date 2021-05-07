Q1 Up

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. first quarter 2021 total revenue increased 1.9% year-to-year to $59.4 million, with net income up from a loss of $55.2 million (including $17.7 million in one-time charges) to a gain of $300,000 (including $400,000 in one-time charges) (-$2.07 to +1 cent/diluted share)

Net broadcast revenue decreased 2.5% to $44 million (same station down 1.9%). Digital media revenue grew 5.7% to $9.6 million, snd publishing revenue increased 43.4% to $5.7 million.

