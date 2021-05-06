Bieber's Justice Tour Moved To 2022 (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY- Winning artist JUSTIN BIEBER announced TODAY (5/6) he is moving his JUSTICE Tour dates to 2022. He was originally scheduled to kick off the world tour this SUMMER, but the dates have now been pushed to FEBRUARY of next year. The first show is FEBRUARY 18th at the PECHANGA ARENA in SAN DIEGO.

Other dates include LAS VEGAS, LOS ANGELES, SALT LAKE CITY, DENVER, ATLANTA, MONTREAL, TAMPA, AUSTIN and more. The 52-date trek will close out JUNE 24 at AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER in MILWAUKEE.

BILLBOARD is reporting in addition to the rescheduled dates, BIEBER has added another seven performances to the tour. Tickets for the newly announced shows in JACKSONVILLE, ORLANDO, CINCINNATI, INDIANAPOLIS, DES MOINES, AUSTIN AND UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT, will go on sale later this month.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticket-holders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

The tour will be in support of BIEBER's latest album JUSTICE, which is the singer's eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the BILLBOARD 200. JUSTICE has garnered more than 4 and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in MARCH.

BIEBER commented, "We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet. I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

« see more Net News