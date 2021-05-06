Huff, left, and McGurren

AUDACY Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO has paired MELISSA McGURREN and AUSTIN HUFF as its new morning show, effective MONDAY, MAY 10th. DREW WALKER moves from mornings to a midday, 9a to noon shift. AUDACY’s national “KATIE & COMPANY” show, now heard from 10a-3p at WUSN, will now air from noon to 3.

McGURREN is a local media veteran who spent most of her career on “The MIX Morning Show,” on crosstown HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) until late last year (NET NEWS 12/7/20). She began there as a traffic reporter before becoming morning co-host. She also previously spent time as a weekend traffic news anchor for NBC 5 in CHICAGO, and worked part time from the NBC 5 helicopter doing breaking news and traffic. HUFF is a NASHVILLE native with more than 10 years of radio experience both on air and in production. He has run the sports, comedy and pop culture blog KORKED BATS since 2008, and will continue to do so.

“We’re incredibly excited to be growing our US99 family and making mornings home for MELISSA and AUSTIN,” said AUDACY/CHICAGO Regional Pres. and Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “This team will bring energy, positivity, chemistry, and a lot of fun to this fresh and dynamic local show to serve CHICAGO’s Country listeners. DREW returns to late mornings and middays, and will continue to bring the energy and companionship Country listeners have grown to love to get them through their day. Collectively, this roster will super serve CHICAGO’s Country music audience as the standalone Country station in the market.”

“I wish I could fully express my gratitude and happiness about joining the US99 team,” said McGURREN. “I love CHICAGO and Country music, and I’ve never been more confident in an opportunity or my team. I know this is exactly where I’m supposed to be, and I couldn’t be happier to make this new move in my career.”

“I can’t believe [new CHICAGO BEAR] JUSTIN FIELDS and I are moving to CHICAGO at the same time, especially considering he throws a much tighter spiral than me,” said HUFF. “I’m honored to wake up with this city every morning, and I cannot wait to have a ton of fun in the process."

