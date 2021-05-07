Podcast Ad Recall

EDISON RESEARCH has announced the top 10 most recalled brands by podcast listeners from its Podcast Consumer Tracker for first quarter 2021.

"The Podcast Consumer Tracker is the only service that measures the entire space from the listener's perspective," said SVP TOM WEBSTER. "It was a natural extension to fold in consumer recall of the medium's biggest advertisers."

The top ten most recalled brands in podcast advertising for the quarter:

HELLOFRESH MANSCAPED BETTERHELP AUDIBLE MEUNDIES SQUARESPACE GEICO SPOTIFY MYPILLOW (TIE) AMAZON, ZIPRECRUITER

