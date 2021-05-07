Digital Growth

iHEARTMEDIA first quarter 2021 revenue fell 9.5% year-to-year to $707 million (off 7% excluding political), but the company hastened to point out that the results were better than its guidance, which predicted revenues to slide 11-13%, and credited digital for the difference. Digital Audio Group revenues rose 70% year-over-year, with podcasting revenues up 142%. Digital represented 22% of overall revenues and 39% of Adjusted EBITDA. Multiplatform Group revenues (including traditional radio, which fell 22.3%, and networks, off 14.5%) fell 20.9%, blamed on the pandemic; Audio & Media Services revenue (including KATZ) decreased 8.5% (but up 0.7% excluding political revenue).

The company did break out revenue for podcasting, which rose 142% to $38.352 million, still a fraction of the traditional radio business ($358.5 million) and network business ($115.1 million), but rapidly growing.

APRIL 2021, the company reported, showed an 85% year-over-year increase, boosted by podcasting revenues jumping 170%; iHEART's guidance is for second quarter to show a year-over-year increase of about 65%.

“The first quarter outperformed our expectations on all financial metrics as the Company continues its steady recovery from the COVID-19 downturn, which is not just a continuation of the positive trends we’ve seen across the business -- we believe it’s a validation of our long-term multiplatform product and revenue strategy and the investments we have made in growth areas like podcasting, ad tech and the continued expansion of broadcast radio on digital devices,” said Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “As a company we continue to prioritize identifying new opportunities across the audio, advertising, and data analytics sectors to expand our Total Addressable Market from just the $15B of Radio TAM to include the $160B of Digital TAM, providing us with new revenue opportunities for meaningful and sustainable growth for all our operating segments.”

COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER added, “Our ability to adapt and innovate, as well as our strategic allocation of capital, during the COVID-19 pandemic have set the stage for strong growth in 2021. Our cost management, investments in key areas of growth, and focus on our core-competencies helped us to achieve Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million in the first quarter, and we remain confident that we will be back to 2019 Adjusted EBITDA levels by the end of 2021.”

