TOWNSQUARE MEDIA R&B KISX (107.3 KISS)/TYLER, TX Asst. Brand Mgr./Air Personality SHAWN KNIGHT has recently exited the company.

KNIGHT told ALL ACCESS, "I am more excited about the radio business now than I have ever been before. I am looking forward to my next opportunity. By the way, I'm available for voicetracking too. You can contact me at shawnknightshow@live.com. My demo is online here."

His resume includes a five years at DAVIS BROADCASTING R&B WKZJ (K92.7)/COLUMBUS, GA, ten years at CRAWFORD BROADCASTING/CHICAGO's WSRB & WPWX as Programming Asst./on-air, and a stint at iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI (107.5)/CHICAGO.

KNIGHT's skill set includes GSELECTOR, NEXGEN, ZETTA, ADOBE AUDITION, WORDPRESS, MICROSOFT WORD, CANVA, HEADLINER & all modern broadcast studio equipment.

