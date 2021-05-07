Big Advances For DJs

BEATPORT and BEATSOURCE, along with NATIVE INSTRUMENTS, are now making LINK streaming technology available to all TRAKTOR PRO users. It is currently available as an early Public Beta for TRAKTOR PRO users, with the official launch to follow in JUNE.

TRAKTOR PRO users will have access to the full suite of BEATPORT and BEATSOURCE LINK tools and functions, including the ability to search and playback full-length streams of the entirety of either catalog inside of TRAKTOR PRO itself; access their LINK Playlists, Top Charts, DJ Charts, DJ Sets, and Curated Playlists; add cue points, loops, or comments to any track continuously; create unlimited TRAKTOR playlists and smart playlists using BEATPORT or BEATSOURCE track, plus other important features.

A statement from BEATPORT SVP/GM ROMAIN POUILLON read in part, "This integration with TRAKTOR PRO is a long time coming for the global DJ community, especially given the history between NATIVE INSTRUMENTS and BEATPORT and the big overlap in our customer bases. I am incredibly proud of the unwavering commitment and hard work of our respective teams, without whom this would never have been possible."



TRAKTOR director PEDRAM FAGHFOURI said, "At TRAKTOR, we’re tremendously happy to be joining efforts with our friends at BEATPORT to make this integration happen. Regardless of whether users prefer to buy or stream music, this partnership will help them discover, browse, and organize music into playlists. We’re proud of the colleagues at both companies who contributed their effort and dedication to this project to make the integration possible - thanks!"



Get the latest version of TRAKTOR PRO 3 featuring BEATPORT or BEATSOURCE LINK in Public Beta today in advance of the official launch this summer here.

