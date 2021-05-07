Simon James (Photo: Twitter)

SYDNEY-based HARVEST MEDIA has hired publishing and production music exec SIMON JAMES to head its new UK office.

“We’ve long operated globally, but we’re delighted to have a seasoned expert in these markets join our team and work to establish a meaningful presence in the region,” said HARVEST MEDIA CEO ANGUS HAYES. “SIMON knows our business inside and out and will be instrumental in supporting current clients as they grow, and in finding new opportunities to connect production libraries and music catalog holders with our technology.”

