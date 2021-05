Rami Malek Is 40 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (5/12) to AUDACY/PITTSBURGH VP/Programming and WBZZ PD MARK ANDERSON, TBD RECORDS/RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's PHIL COSTELLO, WQYK/JACKSONVILLE PD JOHN SCOTT, KFPW/FT. SMITH's GERI RICHARDS, KSEV/HOUSTON’s SAM MALONE, COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER DR. DON CARPENTER, former CONCORD Sr. Dir./Alternative Promotion NAN FISHER, KROQ Imaging Dir. and KNOU/LOS ANGELES Operations/Creative Dir. JAKE KAPLAN, WSLC/ROANOKE PD/MD BRETT SHARP, former TOWNSQUARE/LANSING OM CHRIS TYLER, KYXY/SAN DIEGO’s SAM BASS, former KAMP/LOS ANGELES APD/MD and KROQ Music Coordinator JOHN MICHAEL, ERG/MULTI MUSIC GROUP VP/Programming MIKE SETLOCK, former NETTWERK RECORDS’ JACQUIE TANNENBAUM, KKBB/BAKERSFIELD PD DANNY PALACIOS, BREAKINGNEWSFLORIDA.COM’s MARC JASON, KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO’s ARMAND CARR and to KHTI/RIVERSIDE’s SANTIAGO ROMERO.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (5/13), COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN, MULTIBRAND MEDIA INTERNATIONAL's Pres. BILL PASHA, ALPHA MEDIA CEO/Pres. BOB PROFITT, EVP/Hot AC Programming & Strategy, SVPP/SOUTH FLORIDA ROB MILLER, AUDACY/PHILADELPIA VP/Music Programming SHELLY EASTON, ROGER WILKO PRODUCTIONS Pres. ROGER WILKO, WBJZ/RIPON, WI GM MIKE ENFELT, BEELINE AGENCY’s CHARLOTTE BURKE, former WFKS/MELBOURNE and WGMY/TALLAHASSEE, FL PD KEVIN CAMPBELL, WONE/AKRON's STEVE HAMMOND, WMBZ/MILWAUKEE’s MITCH MORGAN, NITRO RECORDS’ SEAN ZIEBARTH, WRXK/FT. MYERS PD and WPBB/TAMPA APD JEFF ZITO, ON THE HOUSE SYNDICATIONS' LEIGH TAYLOR, former KHHT/LOS ANGELES APD RON SHAPIRO, former CBS RADIO SVP/Strategic Partnerships AMY STEVENS, ATLANTIC RECORDS’ LINDSEY MARTIN, iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER Dir./Event Marketing KELLY RANSFORD, SUMMITMEDIA/LOUISVILLE Pres. TODD PITT, RECORDS’ JENNA ANDREWS, WRQN/TOLEDO’s DENNY SCHAFFER and former WFLC/MIAMI’s BRYAN CARSTENSEN.

