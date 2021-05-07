Wilson

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has signed DAN WILSON to a publishing deal. Prior to joining the BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING roster, the GREENVILLE, SC native spent the last couple of years working with some of MUSIC ROW’s top songwriters and building a name for himself in NASHVILLE.

“DAN’s talent, work ethic, and reputation in the writer room are exactly the type of songwriter we love to partner with at BLACK RIVER,” said BLACK RIVER VP/Publishing REBEKAH GORDON. "We are thrilled with what DAN brings to our diverse roster, and we look forward to great songs and celebrations to come!”

“Every songwriter dreams of finding that champion, those people in your corner, those true believers," said WILSON. "The first time I met with BLACK RIVER I knew I had found that team. I couldn’t be more excited to partner up with REBEKAH, [Creative Dir.] KATIE [BAROLAK], [Creative Coord.] RACHAEL [SKVORAK] and the whole team at BLACK RIVER. This is a dream come true for me, and I’m pumped to see what the next chapter holds!”

