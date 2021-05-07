Q1 Dip

AUDACY first quarter 2021 net revenues fell 19% year-over-year to $240.9 million, despite a 17% rise in digital revenues to $49.8 million. The revenue figure was also dented by a 98% drop in events revenue due to the pandemic; events represented about 3% of pre-pandemic revenues for the company. Operating income fell from a gain of $11.4 million to a loss of $8.2 million (including a $600,000 non-cash impairment charge), Adjusted EBITDA decreased by more than two-thirds, from $34.5 million to $10.3 million.

Pres./CEO DAVID J. FIELD said, “The year has gotten off to an active start as we successfully completed the rebranding of the company to AUDACY, reflecting our transformational progress into a leading, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with scaled audience reach and a leadership position in virtually every key segment of the dynamic and growing audio market.

“We are in the midst of a strong, albeit uneven, advertising recovery reflecting the nature of our business mix," he continued. "First quarter digital revenues grew 17% and national revenues rebounded to prior year levels, but local ad revenues remained behind as many of our customers continue to be impacted by the pandemic. Because the local radio advertiser base is weighted toward later-stage recovery categories including restaurants, concerts and entertainment, movies, travel, and theme parks, we anticipate a strong recovery of local advertising across these businesses during the third and fourth quarters.

“Our second quarter pacings are up more than 60% over 2020 reflecting massive improvements across all segments of our business from the depressed levels of the prior year. In another strong sign of recovery, our average local customer spending levels are now exceeding their average 2019 spending levels. Total local ad spending is down because of a decline in the number of customers with a significant majority of those inactive accounts concentrated in later-stage recovery business categories.

“During the quarter, we announced and completed the acquisition of PODCORN, the country’s #1 podcast influencer marketplace hosting over 44,000 podcast creators, substantially bolstering our customer product offerings. We also announced a multi-year agreement with BETMGM making them a preferred sports betting partner of the company.

“We are emerging from the pandemic as a meaningfully stronger and better positioned company with significantly enhanced growth potential and are excited by the opportunities ahead as we continue to drive innovation and development of new products, content and capabilities.”

