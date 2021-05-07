Releases Splits 2.0

Independent Music Distributer DISTROKID has launched an expanded update of its automatic royalty distribution service. SPLITS 2.0 allows artists to split royalties with collaborators, and also designate recoupment payouts.

SPLITS, originally launched in 2017, allowed artists who use DISTROKID to automatically split any percentage of royalties, from any track, with anyone. So everyone who worked on a track gets their share: producers, beat makers, guest performers, featured artists, photographers, friends, investors, etc.

SPLITS 2.0 will allow DISTROKID members to also be able to specify Recoupments for each track, designating collaborators who should receive payments first—before anyone else gets paid. With Recoupments, collaborators can be automatically reimbursed for their out-of-pocket expenses before royalty splits kick in.

The upgraded service builds upon DISTROKID's Splits feature and artists will continue to be able to add or remove unlimited collaborators at any time, and change splits percentages at any time. SPLITS also makes it possible for artists to view the history of their royalty splits over time, so that if any changes are made, they have a record of all previous percentage designations.

DISTROKID Founder PHILIP KAPLAN said, “Artists love DISTROKID’s SPLITS feature, and have been asking if we could add a tool that enables them to reimburse a collaborator who fronted money for a video or studio time, or provided some other service on an individual track. We’re excited to roll out Recoupments, which give artists even more control over how their earnings are distributed.”

