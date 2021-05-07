White

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has promoted BAILEY WHITE to Northeast Regional Mgr. in its Promotion department, effective TODAY (5/7). She replaces JANE O'MALIA STASZAK, who recently announced plans to depart the label in JUNE (NET NEWS 5/6).

WHITE joined BLACK RIVER's promotion department in 2017 as Coord./Promotion, and was promoted to Promotion Mgr. in 2019. Previous stops include SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, CHECKD.IN, PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP, CROWD SURF, and most recently, the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM.

"I am very excited for BAILEY and BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT," said BLACK RIVER SVP/Radio Promotion MIKE WILSON. "She has worked hard the last few years and is ready for this challenge. Her stations will love her."

“I am so incredibly thankful for the mentorship and support of the entire BLACK RIVER team," said WHITE. "To our friends in the NORTHEAST that JANE has introduced me to over the years, I look forward to seeing you again, and to those I haven’t met yet, I am really excited to get to know you. If anyone would like to teach this girl from PHOENIX how to drive in the snow, I would greatly appreciate it."

WHITE's previous position of Coord./Promotion is now available, and applicants can reach out to WILSON here.

Congratulate WHITE here.

