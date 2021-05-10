Featuring Jane's Addiction, The Offspring & Cheap Trick

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA has announced details for the MMR*B*Q 2021 which will take place on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th at BB&T Pavilion in PHILADELPHIA, PA., and feature JANE'S ADDICTION, THE OFFSPRING, and CHEAP TRICK.

In addition, the line-up for the general admission portion of the day will feature DIRTY HONEY, MAMMOTH WVH, DOROTHY, AYRON JONES and WMMR afternoon personality JAXON's Local Shots Artist: FOXTROT & the GET DOWN. All established CDC, state and local safety protocols will be in place onsite.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP of Talent Development and WMMR PD BILL WESTON said, “WMMR is thrilled to present a true-blue music festival. The lineup is a perfect reflection of 'Everything That Rocks.'” On the air, it sounds amazing to hear, tickets on sale now. It is very gratifying after working with the pros at LIVE NATION over the past five months to present such a terrific line-up of new and heritage talent!”

