Tawny Kitaen

TAWNY KITAEN, bitten by the rock n roll bug at the early age of 14 when she saw PETER FRAMPTON at BALBOA STADIUM in SAN DIEGO and met him backstage, passed on this past FRIDAY (5/7) at age 59 in her home in NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- cause of death unknown.

KITAEN was know for her starring role in the 1984 movie "Bachelor Party" and she cemented her musical fame in 1987 when she appeared with WHITESNAKE on the "Here I Go Again" and did "an impromptu cartwheel atop two parked JAGUARS at the start of the videon” — made KITAEN an instant MTV star at the height of the network’s cultural clout and ushered in a new era in rock iconography," according to the L.A. TIMES.

KITAEN also went on to appear in WHITESNAKE's videos for “Still of the Night,” “Is This Love,” and “The Deeper the Love” and later married band leader DAVID COVERDALE.

She also appeared "in films and TV shows such as 'SEINFELD,' 'The New WKRP In CINCINNATI' and 'HERCULES: The Legendary Journeys,' as well as the reality series “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” addressing her battles with addiction," noted the L.A. TIMES.

WHITESNAKE - Here I Go Again '87 (Official Music Video)

