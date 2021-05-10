Renews With NDSU

RADIO FARGO-MOORHEAD Sports KQWB-A-K224FR (BISON 1660)/FARGO will continue to air NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY football, men's and women's basketball, and coaches' shows under a three-year extension of its deal with rightsholder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's BISON SPORTS PROPERTIES. Under the deal, football will also be simulcast on sister Classic Rock KPFX (107.9 THE FOX), and Country KDLB (BOB 95 FM). JEFF CULHANE will return for his sixth season calling BISON football and men's basketball.

"The continued growth of the 'BISON Brand' and the expanded coverage of NDSU sports over the last five years through our partnership with RADIO FM MEDIA has been incredible," said NDSU Dir./Athletics MATT LARSEN. "From the quality production, programming, and on-air talent, they are consistently delivering BISON content to fans and alumni here in FARGO, across the state of NORTH DAKOTA and around the country. We are truly excited to continue this partnership for another three years."



"We at RADIO FM MEDIA are thrilled to extend our broadcast partnership with NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS and BISON SPORTS PROPERTIES," said RADIO FM MEDIA COO NANCY ODNEY. "As the NDSU BISON brand has grown over the years, we've been honored to be a part of the team putting a spotlight on the success of all NDSU Athletic programs. We're excited to continue highlighting the success of NDSU coaches, student athletes and everyone who has a hand in making the BISON great!"

