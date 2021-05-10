Miley Was Incredible

SNL Host ELON MUSK (5/8) did an admirable job with his first time on the show's stage, all stiffness aside, noting, "I don’t always have a lot of intonation or variation in how I speak," he said, "which I’m told makes for great comedy."

He admitted he's socially awkward and said he was the first person with ASPERGER SYNDROME to host the show — "or at least the first to admit it," according to NBC NEWS.

MUSK managed to trample the value of cryptocurrency DOGECOIN when his mother, MAYE MUSK, appeared as part of the show's pre-celebration of MOTHER'S DAY. "I’m excited for my MOTHER’S DAY gift," she said, before sliding in a plug for a form of cryptocurrency hyped by her son. "I just hope it’s not DOGECOIN."

"It is," replied MUSK, a noted major investor in the cryptocurrency. "DOGECOIN tracker DARREN ROVELL tweeted that the cryptocurrency had, at one point, lost $30 billion in value during the show."

Miley Shined

However, MILEY CYRUS stole the show and did nothing short of an amazing job with her MOTHER'S DAY MESSAGE and a cover of and tribute to her Godmother DOLLY PARTON’s song, “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning,” and paying homage to her mom, TISH, while helping the SNL cast pay tribute to their amazing moms live on stage.

