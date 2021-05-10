Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: The Weeknd Holds Top Spot; Ariana Sets New Mediabase Record; Kid Laroi, Bruno/Anderson Top 5

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Save Your Tears"

* The big story is a historic week for ARIANA GRANDE as REPUBLIC has four of the top ten and she has three of them

* With "pov" moving 12*-8* and being up 1710 spins, ARIANA GRANDE becomes the first artist in the MEDIABASE chart era to ever have three songs simultaneously in the top ten as the lead artist

* And they are in consecutive order with "positions" at #6, "34+35" at #7, and the aforementioned "pov" at #8.

* JUSTIN BIEBER is in the runner up spot with "Peaches," featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON and +1484 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes top 5, moving 6*-4* with "Without You" at +804 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC vault into the top 5 with "Leave The Door Open," up 10*-5* and are up 911 spins

* SAWEETIE goes top 15 with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 16*-15* and is +604 spins

* LIL NAS X enters the top 20 with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name,") leaping 21*-19* and grows 665 spins

* BILLIE EILISH surges 34*-24* with "Your Power," and is +2272 spins

* JACKSON WANG debuts at 39* with "LMLY" at +239 spins

* ANNIKA WELLS enters at 40* with "Sucks Being Sober" JXDN, and is up 478 spins

Rhythmic: Lil Tjay/6LACK New #1; Pop Smoke/A Boogie, Lil Baby Top 5; Masked Wolf, Mooski Top 10

* LIL TJAY and 6LACK take over the top spot with "Calling My Phone," rising 3*-1* and is +743 spins

* POP SMOKE goes top 5 with "Hello," featuring A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, up 6*-4* and is +348 spins

* LIL BABY has another top 5 with "On Me" moving 8*-5* and is +214 spins

* MASKED WOLF leaps into the top 10 with "Astronaut In The Ocean," leaping 11*-8* and grows 400 spins

* MOOSKI hits the top 10 as well, jumping 12*-9* with "Track Star," and +505 spins

* COI LEROY is top 15 with "No More Parties," up 16*-13* and is +221 spins

* DOJA CAT and SZA are also top 15 with "Kiss Me More," leaping 17*-14* and is +404 spins

* GIVEON goes top 15 with "Heartbreak Anniversary," climbing 18*-15* and is +361 spins

* POLO G soars 26*-16* with "Rapstar," up 592 spins in its third week on the chart

* MORRAY is top 20 with "Quicksand," moving 22*-18* and are up 282 spins

* LIL NAS X is top 20 as well with "MONTERO (Call Me By My Name,)" up 26*-20* and +218 spins

* KALI UCHS continues to surge, up 28*-21* with 406 spins

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA soar 39*-28* with "Ski," up 553 spins

* 24KGOLDN debuts at 35* with "Company," featuring FUTURE

* BUSTA RHYMES and MARIAH CAREY debut at 39* with "Where I Belong"

* RENNI RUCCI climbs in at 40* with "Can't Be"

Urban: Mooski New #1; Pooh Sheisty/Lil Durk Runner Up; Lil Tjay/6lack Top 5; Bruno Mars/Anderson Paak Top 10

* MOOSKI takes over the top spot with "Track Star," jumping 2*-1* and is +797 spins

* POOH SHEISTY and LIL DURK are now the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Back In Blood," at +296 spins

* LIL TJAY & 6LACK crack the top 5, up 9*-5* with "Calling My Phone," and +492 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SILK SONIC go top 10 with "Leave The Door Open," moving 12*-10* and are +432 spins

* JAZMINE SULLIVAN is top 15 with "Pick Up Your Feelings," rising 19*-15* at +302 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON go top 20, up 23*-18* with "Peaches," up 439 spins

* BLXST is top 20 with "Overrated," up 21*-19* and is +183 spins

* FREDO BANG also goes top 20 with "Top," featuring LIL DURK, moving 22*-20* and +144 spins

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA also post a big surge at Urban, vaulting 33*-21* with "Ski," at +959 spins

* POLO G goes top 25 in his second week with "Rapstar," rising 30*-25* and is +574 spins

* H.E.R. and CHRIS BROWN have the lone debut at 38* with "Come Through" at +505 spins

Hot AC: The Weeknd New #1; Bruno Mars/Anderson Paak Top 10; AJR, The Kid Laroi Top 15; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon, Glass Animals Top 20; Pink, Coldplay Return

* THE WEEKND now top two charts as he moves 2*-1* at Hot AC with "Save Your Tears," and are +310 spins

* DUA LIPA re-enters the top 10 with "Levitating," up 11*-9* at +311 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SILK SONIC go top 10 (and have done so now at five formats) with "Leave The Door Open," moving 12*-10* and are +182 spins

* AJR are top 15 with "Way Less Sad," moving 16*-13*, and are +145 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes top 15 with "Without You," up 20*-15* at +261 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON are top 20, up 21*-17* with "Peaches," and is +619 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS move into the top 20 with "Heat Waves," up 23*-20* at +152 spins

* PINK is back and she scores a big debut at 25* with "All I Know So Far" at 552 spins

* COLDPLAY debut at 38* with "Higher Power" with 293 spins

Active Rock: Offspring New Chart Topper; Seether Runner Up; Bring Me The Horizon Top 5; Rise Against Top 10

* THE OFFSPRING score another chart topper, up 4*-1* with "Let The Bad Times Roll"

* SEETHER is the runner up with "Bruised And Bloodied," climbing 3*-2*

* BRING ME THE HORIZON is top 5 with "Teardrops," rising 6*-4*

* RISE AGAINST hit the top 10 with "Nowhere Generation," leaping 12*-10* at +94 spins

* DIRTY HONEY hits the top 15 with "California Dreamin'," up 16*-13*

* BADFLOWER also goes top 15 with "F The World," rising 17*-15* at +78 spins

* ATREYU go top 20 with "Warrior," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, moving 22*-19*

* ALL GOOD THINGS also hit the top 20 with "For The Glory," up 24*-20* and is +123 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH score a big debut at 26* with "Darkness Settles In" at +337 spins

* CHEVELLE debuts at 29* with "Mars Simula" with a +189 spins

* DEAD POET SOCIETY debut at 35* with ".CoDA." with a +48 spins

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; AJR Top 3; All Time Low Top 10; Nessa Barrett Top 15; Eilish Top 20; Coldplay, Machine Gun Kelly, Modest Mouse Debut Big

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for a third week with "Shy Away"

* AJR go top 3, moving 4*-3* wi th "Way Less Sad," up 81 spins

* ALL TIME LOW score back to back top 10 hits as "Once In A Lifetime" leaps 11*-9* and is +64 spins

* NESSA BARRETT hits the top 15, climbing 16*-14* with "la di die," featuring JXDN, at +89 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is top 20 in her second week on the chart with "Your Power," moving 25*-19* and is +456 spins

* COLDPLAY scores the top debut at 23* with "Higher Power" with 624 spins and is among several big debuts

* MACHINE GUN KELLY scores a new entry at 24* with "love race," featuring KELLIN QUINN, and is up 407 spins

* MODEST MOUSE is back, debuting at 27* with "We Are Between" with 533 spins

* AURORA debuts at 39* with "Runaway" at +256 spins



Triple A: Lord Huron Holds Top Spot; Jon Batiste Runner Up; Top 5 For Lake Street Drive; Black Keys Top 10

* LORD HURON holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Not Dead Yet"

* JON BATISTE is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "I Need You"

* LAKE STREET DIVE hits the top 5 with "Hypotheticals," moving 6*-5*

* BLACK KEYS surge into the top 10 in their third week, up 12*-6* with "Crawling Kingsnake," at +99 spins

* RAG'N'BONE MAN is top 15 with "All You Ever Wanted"

* COUNTING CROWS are back and debut at 18* with "Elevator Boots" at +203 spins

* ALICE MERTON hits the top 20 with "Vertigo," up 22*-20*

* WALLFLOWERS debut at 24* with "Roots And Wings"

* BRETT DENNEN enters at 28* with "See The World"

« see more Net News