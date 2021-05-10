Positive Q1 Movement

TEGNA first quarter 2021 revenue rose 6% year-over-year to $727 million, driven by a 16% increase in subscription revenue to $387 million and a 9.4% increase in advertising and marketing services revenue. Net income jumped 30% to $113 million, and Adjusted EBOTDA rose 9% to $231 million. The numbers for the company's radio properties, Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS, OH, are not disclosed in TEGNA's financial releases.

“Our final first quarter results, including projected second quarter and full-year 2021 guidance, reflect our favorable positioning for continued growth. Our record first quarter total revenue and advertising and marketing services (“AMS”) and subscription revenues, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA are indicative of TEGNA’s sustained positive momentum,” said Pres./CEO DAVE LOUGEE. “AMS revenues have continued their positive trajectory, with quarterly sequential improvement since the height of the pandemic and finishing the quarter up more than nine percent year-over-year. With the growing distribution of vaccines across the U.S., we are optimistic that the healthy advertising trends that we are seeing early in 2021 will build throughout the year. Subscriber trends have improved year-over-year to levels we have not seen since 2019, with the first quarter down less than five percent. Combined with the successful repricing of subscribers at leading Big Four rates, these positive trends support our expectation for full-year subscription revenue to grow mid-to-high teens percent, and for net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high twenties percent in 2021.

“Our recently increased full-year 2021 guidance underscores our conviction in our future cash flows, which we are deploying to create shareholder value. We are paying down a significant amount of debt, and expect to end 2021 with net leverage of low 3x. Additionally, closely following our Board’s authorization of our three-year, $300 million share repurchase program in DECEMBER 2020, we announced a 36 percent increase in our dividend beginning in July. With a full set of tools at our disposal, we will continue to allocate capital to maximize shareholder value."

