Aired Saturday

GLOBAL CITIZEN's "VAX LIVE: THE CONCERT TO REUNITE THE WORLD aired and live streamed SATURDAY night (5/8). The global broadcast and streaming special's aim was to help inspire COVID-19 vaccination and highlight the fundraising effort to support worldwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Hosted by SELENA GOMEZ at LOS ANGELES' SOFI STADIUM, the event aired on ABC, ABC NEWS LIVE, CBS, YOUTUBE, iHEARTMEDIA radio stations and the iHEARTRADIO APP. Performers included JENNIFER LOPEZ, EDDIE VEDER, FOO FIGHTERS with ACDC's BRIAN JOHNSON, J BALVIN and H.E.R. Some of the guests appearing were PRINCE HARRY, BEN AFFLECK, JIMMY KIMMEL, CHRISSY TEIGEN, DAVID LETTERMEN, GAYLE KING, OLIVIA MUNN, SEAN PENN and NOMZAMO MBATHA.

The event was also the first large scale music event in LOS ANGELES since the pandemic shut down. The audience was made up of fully vaccinated front line healthcare and essential staffing.

