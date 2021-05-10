Hicks

NASHVILLE-based RED CREATIVE GROUP has signed singer/songwriter NOAH HICKS to an exclusive publishing, label and development deal. The 22-year-old CARROLLTON, GA native will release his debut single, "No More of 'Em," a duet with songwriter RHETT AKINS, on FRIDAY, MAY 14th.

“NOAH’s the real deal,” said RED CREATIVE GROUP owner JEREMY STOVER. “The energy and raw talent he brings to every writer’s room and every stage is next level. We’re proud to have him at RED CREATIVE. We’re not knocking on doors, we’re about to kick some down.”

“RED CREATIVE felt like home the second I walked in for my first meeting,” said HICKS. “Working with JEREMY and the team is a dream come true. I love their creativity, work ethic, and ability to move mountains. It's going to be a fun year, and we're just getting started.”

