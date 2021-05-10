New Sales Organization

SIRIUSXM is consolidating advertising sales for its SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER divisions under the umbrella name SXM MEDIA. The newly reorganized sales operation will also represent other companies, including SOUNDCLOUD (in the U.S.) and NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP (for podcasts from NBC NEWS and MSNBC plus additional rights for CNBC podcasts).

"SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER are each powerful brands, but bringing them together under the SXM MEDIA umbrella bolsters our position as the premier audio entertainment leader and the largest digital audio advertising platform in NORTH AMERICA," said CEO JENNIFER WITZ. "SXM MEDIA is driven by a world-class combined salesforce of digital and broadcast media pros working across music, talk, and podcasts who create unique new opportunities in the marketplace."

"Audio is experiencing a renaissance with a boom in premium content, spikes in listening, and innovative ad tech fueling the industry, and our powerful portfolio of brands puts us at the forefront of this moment," said Chief Advertising Revenue Officer JOHN TRIMBLE. "We've combined the unique strengths of SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER -- along with our innovative ad tech platforms -- to unlock connections between brands, creators, and listeners. Our platforms and content providers bring premier content that captivates the largest audio audience in NORTH AMERICA, creates personalized audio ad experiences through diverse voices, and drives results for our advertisers. SXM MEDIA will bring brands effective audio advertising solutions and scale across the leaders in music, talk, and podcasts, without sacrificing the intimate listener experience that is at the heart of everything we do."

